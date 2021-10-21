First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Horizon by 777.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,171 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Horizon by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in First Horizon by 1,086.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FHN opened at $17.27 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

