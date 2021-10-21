First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,183,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $19.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Horizon stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of First Horizon worth $19,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

