First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.930-$1.970 EPS.

Shares of FR traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.53. 518,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,307. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

