First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK traded up $2.46 on Thursday, reaching $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,099. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The company has a market cap of $352.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of First Internet Bancorp worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

