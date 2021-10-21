First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $12.11

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.11, but opened at $12.75. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 54,756 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AG. National Bank Financial cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 113.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 77.0% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

