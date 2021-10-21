First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS)’s share price rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.60 and last traded at $42.49. Approximately 7,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 24,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $44.83.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.