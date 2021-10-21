First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.68 and last traded at $56.70. 162,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 173,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.74.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.20.

