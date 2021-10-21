FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Announces Earnings Results

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Shares of FCFS stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $89.68. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average of $79.87. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FirstCash stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,079 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of FirstCash worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

