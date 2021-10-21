Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.77.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $158.83 on Monday. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $130.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,239,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,663. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,882,000 after acquiring an additional 147,507 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five9 by 16.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after acquiring an additional 408,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Five9 by 10,448.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,774 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Five9 by 28.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,995,000 after acquiring an additional 224,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.