Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $200.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.14% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.00.
FVRR opened at $192.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.28 and a beta of 1.89. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.65.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 6.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.
Fiverr International Company Profile
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
