Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $200.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.00.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

FVRR opened at $192.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.28 and a beta of 1.89. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.65.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 6.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.