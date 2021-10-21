Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FGSGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Flat Glass Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.95 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flat Glass Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Flat Glass Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGSGF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.16. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. Flat Glass Group has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Flat Glass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flat Glass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.