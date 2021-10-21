FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $20.34

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.34, but opened at $19.75. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 2,669 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,434,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 585,910 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 309,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 213,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,851,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.