Fmr LLC Acquires 453,430 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,253,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453,430 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ThredUp were worth $65,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDUP. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth $204,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $44,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $38,546,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ThredUp during the second quarter valued at $33,866,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in ThredUp by 129.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 998,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

In other ThredUp news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,223,514 shares of company stock valued at $28,158,566.

Shares of TDUP opened at $21.03 on Thursday. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

