Fmr LLC Buys 1,704,784 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704,784 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $69,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,270,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,885 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $539,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

IOVA opened at $25.81 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

