Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.36% of Incyte worth $67,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Incyte by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,688 shares of company stock valued at $440,958 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist cut their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

INCY opened at $65.65 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $64.08 and a one year high of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

