Fmr LLC Grows Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,965 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $72,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 79.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after buying an additional 71,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 9.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,534,000 after buying an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDA stock opened at $104.72 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $110.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

