Fmr LLC Has $69.01 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,602 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $69,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

