Fmr LLC Purchases 78,959 Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,063,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,959 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $62,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter worth $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 183.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth $148,000.

Get Signify Health alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

SGFY stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.