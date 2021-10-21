Fmr LLC Sells 1,063 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,343,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Camden National worth $64,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden National by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 267.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 6.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Camden National Co. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $49.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

