Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FMX opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

