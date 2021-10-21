Font (FONT) Price Hits $2.08

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last seven days, Font has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Font has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $8,697.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Font coin can currently be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00003289 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00045453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00103008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00194419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

About Font

Font is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars.

