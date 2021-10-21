Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.65) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Forma Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.65) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($5.12) EPS.

FMTX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $835.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 18.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

