Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,910,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 166,848 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $190,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

FBHS stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,709. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.28. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

