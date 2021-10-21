Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 16,444 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,097,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $13,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 21.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,853 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 21.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 36,409 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHO shares. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

SHO opened at $12.39 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

