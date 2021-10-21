Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 818,514 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,898,000 after buying an additional 210,305 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 196,654 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,258,000 after buying an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 508.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,507,000 after buying an additional 143,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.48 and a 52-week high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

