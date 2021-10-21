Franklin Resources Inc. Has $8.58 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 109,677 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $125.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.22 and a 1 year high of $135.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $548,766.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,144 shares of company stock worth $4,162,029 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.35.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

