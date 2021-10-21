Franklin Resources Inc. Has $9.22 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,942 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $69,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

TTEK stock opened at $161.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $165.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

