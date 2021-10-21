Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.57% of ALX Oncology worth $12,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,738,000 after acquiring an additional 192,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 450.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 149,651 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after acquiring an additional 121,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 91,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 56,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 3.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.28. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $906,643.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $4,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,529 shares of company stock valued at $9,822,994. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO).

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.