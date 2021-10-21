Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 103,151 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,151 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SYF. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

NYSE:SYF opened at $51.94 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

