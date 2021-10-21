Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.03% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $11,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,063,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 187,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -8.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,075,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,856,383.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $135,003.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,024.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,170 over the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.