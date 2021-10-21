Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 264 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after acquiring an additional 412,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after buying an additional 326,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,559,000 after buying an additional 70,050 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,844,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,899,000 after buying an additional 50,335 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $289.56 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.63 and a one year high of $293.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

