Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.01. 658,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,697,846. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $46.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.
FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.
Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.
