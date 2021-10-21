Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.01. 658,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,697,846. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $577,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

