Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.11

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.11 and traded as high as $10.20. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 10,608 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $92.28 million, a P/E ratio of 142.57 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

In other news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $273,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

