Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,052 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 815,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after buying an additional 38,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after buying an additional 125,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after buying an additional 54,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

FDP opened at $33.95 on Thursday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $368,214.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

