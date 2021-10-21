frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives $56.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $42.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. frontdoor has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that frontdoor will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

