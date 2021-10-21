Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 82.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 333,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,016 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 60.6% during the first quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 235,090 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $75,713,000 after purchasing an additional 88,689 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.19.

NYSE PANW opened at $511.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $519.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at $103,630,382.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,753 shares of company stock valued at $19,418,103 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

