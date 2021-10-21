Frontier Wealth Management LLC Invests $712,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,610,000 after buying an additional 30,698,957 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,869 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,392,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after acquiring an additional 585,917 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,581,000 after purchasing an additional 399,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.07 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $51.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25.

