Frontier Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Focus Trust were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FUND. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 182.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 96,186 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 19.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $85,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

