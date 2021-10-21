Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 344 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average of $141.52. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $127.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

