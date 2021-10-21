FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) shares rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.08 and last traded at $32.04. Approximately 26,823 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

