Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.00

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 155993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.15 ($0.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.61. The company has a market capitalization of £43.22 million and a PE ratio of -4.24.

Get Fulcrum Utility Services alerts:

In related news, insider Dominic Lavelle purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,798.80).

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Utility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Utility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.