Furucombo (COMBO) Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000496 BTC on major exchanges. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $906,020.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00068044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00072494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00102523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,723.54 or 0.99818637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.04 or 0.06417280 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00022336 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.