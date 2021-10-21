Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Research Coverage Started at CLSA

Equities researchers at CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. CLSA’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.28% from the stock’s current price.

FUTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.99. Futu has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Futu will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,549,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Futu by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,495,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Futu by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 324,434 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

