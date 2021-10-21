FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Galiano Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

GAU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.89.

Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $181.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Galiano Gold by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.