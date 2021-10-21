FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $10.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $705.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $625.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $582.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.35. Netflix has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $646.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

