FY2021 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Boosted by Analyst

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Berry in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $803.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Berry by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry by 1,387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Berry during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Berry by 49,770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

