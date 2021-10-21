FY2022 EPS Estimates for Albemarle Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Albemarle in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $6.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.71.

Shares of ALB opened at $235.17 on Thursday. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $253.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.18 and its 200-day moving average is $190.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Albemarle by 31.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

