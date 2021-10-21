Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 13,540 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Westwood Holdings Group were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 325,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 65,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 32,155 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 37,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

NYSE WHG opened at $18.49 on Thursday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $154.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.