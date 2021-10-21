Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 22,500 QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in QAD by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QAD alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair downgraded QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $87.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.73. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $89.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QAD

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA).

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.