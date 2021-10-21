Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,060,000 after buying an additional 3,393,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $460,997,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,414,000 after buying an additional 1,445,974 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $313,580,000 after buying an additional 1,504,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.